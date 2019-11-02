Victoria College’s “Personalities in the Workplace” Lunch and Learn Series will conclude with “Communicate with Different Personalities” on Nov. 7 in Room 302 of the Conference and Education Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex, 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria.
The session, which costs $30, will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The class will stress increasing the success of interactions with supervisors, coworkers and customers by understanding the communication preferences of diverse personalities.
Lunch and dessert is provided.
To register or get more information about the series, call 361-582-2528 or email Mary.Hardy@VictoriaCollege.edu.
