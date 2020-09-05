Victoria College’s “Marketing Amplified” Lunch and Learn Series will kick off with “Creating Value and Purpose in Your Business” on Sept. 17 in Room 302 of the Conference & Education Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
The cost for the three-part series is $75, or $30 per session. Lunch and dessert will be provided. Each session is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Marketing Amplified” is designed for businesses or individuals to better understand how marketing is truly the “purpose and heart” of all businesses and how it ultimately determines and communicates the reasons for the company’s existence through its products and services. The deadline to register for “Creating Value and Purpose in Your Business” is noon Sept. 14.
The series will continue with “Service-Dominant Logic” on Oct. 15 and conclude on Nov. 19 with “Global Impacts.”
Due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, participants will be required to wear a facial covering, have their temperatures taken and pass a health screening before entering the classroom. Social distancing will also be required.
Victoria College’s Emerging Technology Complex is at 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria.
To register or get more information about the series, call 361-582-2528 or email AskCE@VictoriaCollege.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.