Victoria College’s “Improving Performance” Lunch & Learn Series will continue at 11:30 a.m. Thursday with “Resolving Problems” in Room 302 of the Conference & Education Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
The cost of the event is $30 and includes lunch and dessert.
“Resolving Problems” will cover increasing productivity, efficiency and accountability by learning to methodically dissect and reach resolutions to problems before they become contentious.
The deadline to register for the session is noon March 9.
VC’s Emerging Technology Complex is at 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria.
For more information, call 361-582-2528 or email AskCE@VictoriaCollege.edu.
