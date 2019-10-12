Victoria College’s 2019-20 Lyceum Lecture Series will continue at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 21 with former NASA astronaut and International Space Station commander Leroy Chiao speaking at the Victoria Fine Arts Center.
The event is free and open to the public.
Chiao, who has logged 229 hours in space, was named to the White House-appointed Review of U.S. Human Spaceflight Plans Committee and currently serves on the NASA Advisory Council. He has worked in government and commercial space programs and is a veteran of four space missions.
“Leroy Chiao’s presentation will be for all ages,” said Victoria College Lyceum Committee Chair Robert Hodde. “We look forward to hearing his expertise and him sharing his experiences and photos from his time in space.”
Victoria College is partnering with the Victoria school district to hold this lecture at the Victoria Fine Arts Center. Junior high and high school students from several schools will attend the event.
Chiao’s book, “One Orbit,” which includes photographs from all four of his spaceflights, will be available for purchase at the event.
The series will resume on March 2 with Hungarian-American chess player Susan Polgár and conclude on April 7 with Natasha Verma, a Victoria College graduate who is the weekday morning anchor for NBC’s 9NEWS in Denver.
The Victoria Fine Arts Center is located at 1002 Sam Houston Drive in Victoria.
