Victoria College’s 2019-20 Lyceum Lecture Series will continue on Monday with Susan Polgár, the first female to earn a Men’s Grandmaster chess title, speaking at 12:30 p.m. at VC’s Sports Center.
Polgár won the Women’s World Chess Championship four straight years (1996-99) and became the world’s top-ranked female player in 1991 at the age of 15. She has won 12 medals – five gold, four silver and three bonze – at the Woman’s Chess Olympiad.
Polgár broke the chess gender barrier in 1986 by becoming the first female to qualify for the Men’s World Championship. She earned the Men’s Grandmaster title in 1991.
In 2005, Polgár broke the world record by playing 326 players simultaneously. She defeated 309 of the opponents in the simultaneous matches that took 16½ hours.
Polgár and her two younger sisters, Judit and Sofia, were trained in chess at an early age by their father, László. The three sisters were educated at home with chess being the main subject.
Victoria College’s Sports Center is located on VC’s Main Campus at 2200 E. Red River Street in Victoria.
