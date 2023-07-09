Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend will celebrate a new addition to its exhibits from 1-3 p.m. Saturday.
A one-of-a-kind artifact made of mammoth tusk found in Texas will be on display.
Community members are invited to view the artifact, participate in hands-on activities and discover lifeways of Paleo-Indians who lived in Texas. Participants will also have the chance to throw spears and discover different types of stone tools.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit MuseumOfTheCoastalBend.org or call 361-582-2511.