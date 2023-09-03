Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend will offer three Hands-On History workshops during the fall.
Retablo Painting will be offered only for adults from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Participants will create a devotional painting in preparation for Hispanic Heritage Month over complimentary adult beverages and snacks.
Cave Painting will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 21. Children and adults will make their own pigments to create cave art paintings and drawings.
The last workshop in the fall series, Happy Birthday LaSalle, will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 22. Guests will be able to celebrate the birthday of French explorer René-Robert Cavelier, Sieur de La Salle, with activities and refreshments reminiscent of 17th century French celebrations.
A $5 supply fee will be charged for each workshop. Supplies are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration is not required. Museum members and VC employees can participate for free.
The Museum of the Coastal Bend is on Victoria College’s Main Campus, 2200 E. Red River St. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is “pay-what-you-want.”
For more information, contact Claudia Moseley, education coordinator, at 361-582-2559 or email Claudia.Moseley@VictoriaCollege.edu.