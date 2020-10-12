VC’s Physical Therapist Assistant Program schedules Info Session

Victoria College’s Physical Therapist Assistant Program will hold an Information Session from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 22 in Room 132 at VC’s Health Sciences Center.
The free event is open to the public. Prospective students can get information regarding admission requirements, prerequisites, curriculum changes, course requirements, estimated tuition/fees and financial assistance.
VC’s Physical Therapist Assistant Program offers a two-year Associate of Applied Science degree. Successful completion of the PTA Program will enable graduates to take the National Physical Therapist Assistant licensing examination. Approximately 16 to 18 students are accepted each year into the program, according to PTA Program Chair Laura Crandall.
Physical therapist assistants work under the direction and supervision of a physical therapist to provide services for patients who have medical problems or other health-related conditions that limit their ability to move and perform functional activities in their daily lives. PTAs are employed in a variety of settings including hospitals, outpatient clinics, home health, nursing homes, schools and sports facilities.
Victoria College’s Health Sciences Center is on VC’s Main Campus, 2200 E. Red River St. in Victoria. The facility can be accessed through Entrances 8 and 9 on Red River Street.
Due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, guests will be required to wear a facial covering, have their temperatures taken and pass a health screening before entering any Victoria College facility. Social distancing will also be required.
For more information on Victoria College’s PTA Program, call 361-572-6497 or email Frances.Vasquez@VictoriaCollege.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.