VC’s Respiratory Care Program receives award for second straight year

Victoria College’s Respiratory Care Program has received the Distinguished Registered Respiratory Therapist Credentialing Success Award from the Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care for the second year in a row.
“It truly is a team effort to make something like this happen,” said Chris Kallus, VC Respiratory Care Program chair. “Faculty, clinical instructors and clinical sites all work together to develop the students into successful respiratory therapists.”
This marks the third time the program has received the award. The other time was in 2012.
Victoria College was one of six Texas community colleges to receive the award.
Candidate programs for the award must have provided three years of outcome data; hold accreditation without a progress report; document registered respiratory therapist credentialing success of 90 % or above; and meet or exceed established Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care credentialing success, retention, on-time graduation rate and overall employer and graduate satisfaction.
