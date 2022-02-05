The American Association of Community Colleges has selected Edrel Stoneham, Victoria College’s vice president of student services, to serve on the Commission on Small and Rural Colleges.
The largest of AACC’s nine commissions, the Commission on Small and Rural Colleges is made up of 31 members charged with offering advice and counsel on trends and issues impacting small and rural community colleges.
“I am honored to represent small and rural community colleges on the national level,” said Stoneham.
“Small and rural colleges face challenges that our counterparts in urban areas do not. Transportation, affordable housing and mental health counseling are not easily accessible for our students. As a commissioner, I look forward to being a voice for small and rural community college and bringing awareness to our particular needs and concerns,” he said.
In addition to making suggestions to AACC on ways the association may address the needs of small and rural colleges, the commission will highlight innovative practices that can serve as models for other institutions.
“I am delighted that Dr. Stoneham was selected to serve on this important commission and will represent Victoria College at the national level,” said Jennifer Kent, VC president. “It’s remarkable that one of our own leaders will have the opportunity to advocate for small and rural community colleges with the leaders of AACC, the primary advocacy organization representing more than one thousand community colleges in the nation.”
