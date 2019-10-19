VC’s 25th Halloween Carnival scheduled for Oct. 25

Victoria College will hold its 25th Annual Halloween Carnival from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday on the Student Center lawn on VC’s Main Campus.
The public is invited to the family-friendly event, which will feature a haunted house, costume contests, games and food. The age divisions for the costume contest are 3-under, 4-6, 7-10 and 11-over. All proceeds from the event will go toward Victoria College clubs and organizations.
“This is VC’s 25th year to give back to the community, bringing families on campus for an evening of safe family-friendly fun, while also giving our 20-plus student clubs and organizations an opportunity to raise funds and interact with the community,” said Elaine Everett-Hensley, VC Student Life director .
Victoria College’s “Captain Vic” will make an appearance at the event and will be available for photos.
Halloween Carnival games and events will include: pick a nose, chuck a duck, toilet toss, fish pond, haunted house, pumpkin pond, slime, plinko, ghost bowling, pneumo darts, ping pong toss, sponge toss, pirate ship race, pumpkin painting, face painting and strongman game.
Tickets are 25 cents each and can be purchased at the carnival ticket booths.
Victoria College’s Main Campus is at 2200 E. Red River St. in Victoria.
For more information, call 361-485-6838 or email Elaine.Hensley@VictoriaCollege.edu.
