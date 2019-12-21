VC’s TRiO Club donates care packages to Golden Crescent CASA

Members of Victoria College’s TRiO Club delivered about 110 care packages to Golden Crescent Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) on Dec. 6.
The bags were distributed to foster care children throughout the Crossroads.
“We’d like to thank the TRiO Club and Victoria College for making sure we can deliver gifts to all the kids on our list,” said Golden Crescent CASA Executive Director Tim Hornback.
“Each package contained comfort items and hygienic necessities, snacks, journals and pens,” said Victoria College TRiO Club President Alex Salinas. “This was a very heartwarming event for us, especially at this time of year.”
