VC’s Vocational Nursing Program in Hallettsville offering $1,500 scholarships

Victoria College’s Zelda L. Allen School of Nursing is offering a $1,500 scholarship to all students accepted into its Vocational Nursing Program for the spring 2021 and summer 2021 semesters.
The scholarships are made possible by the VC Foundation through a generous donation from the Dickson Allen Foundation. Eligible students will receive a $1,000 scholarship in the spring and $500 scholarship in the summer.
“The scholarships will hopefully entice those who have thought about pursuing a career in vocational nursing,” said Victoria College VN Program Chair Joyce Harper.
Victoria College’s Vocational Nursing Program is a 12-month certificate program offered on VC’s Main Campus and in Cuero, Gonzales and Hallettsville. The program is fully approved by the Texas Board of Nursing. Successful completion of the program enables students to take the National Licensure Exam for Practical Nurses. Satisfactory achievement on the exam qualifies students for licensure as a vocational nurse.
A licensed vocational nurse works closely with patients to maintain their basic medical care. LVNs are supervised by registered nurses or doctors as they provide basic bedside care and promote preventative health measures. LVNs may give patients medication or injections, run tests, check routine vital signs, insert and monitor catheters and aid in other simple medical procedures.
VC’s Zelda L. Allen School of Nursing was established in 1948, and is the oldest nursing school of its kind in the state. The school moved to its current location in 1977, and has maintained a partnership with the Lavaca Medical Center.
The next class begins on Jan. 11. The spring 2021 application packet can be accessed online at VictoriaCollege.edu/VocationalNursing.
The deadline to apply for the Zelda L. Allen School of Nursing’s spring 2021 semester is Oct. 1.
For more information, call 361-798-2289.
