VC’s Vocational Nursing Program will host an Information Night at VC’s Main Campus from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 12 in Room 132 of the Health Sciences Center.
The free event will inform potential students on prerequisite changes, curriculum changes, admission requirements, estimated tuition and financial assistance.
Victoria College’s Vocational Nursing Program offers a 12-month certificate program on the main campus in Victoria and at VC’s other locations in Cuero, Gonzales and Hallettsville. The Vocational Nursing Program is fully approved by the Texas Board of Nursing.
Successful completion of the program will enable students to apply to write the National Licensure Exam for Practical Nurses. Satisfactory achievement on the examination will qualify graduates for licensure as a vocational nurse.
VC’s Health Sciences Center is at 2200 E. Red River St. For more information, call 361-582-2545 or email Frances.Vasquez@Victoria- College.edu.
