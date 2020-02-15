Victoria College students will have the opportunity to win $1,000 scholarships by telling their story in the “What’s Your Story?” scholarship contest.
“Every Victoria College student has a story of why they are pursuing their educational and career goals,” said Susan Prukop, VC Foundation Development director. “We want to know what motivates them, their sources of inspiration, how they stay driven. That’s what the ‘What’s Your Story?’ scholarship contest is all about. By entering their essay, students have an opportunity to win a $1,000 scholarship and appear in VC marketing materials.”
Current VC students are invited to submit a 250-word essay detailing their personal stories and describing how education or training will help shape their futures.
To enter, students should go to Victoria College.edu/Scholarships for the application and submission information.
Entries can be submitted in one of the following categories:
- Business, Technology and Industrial Trades
- Arts, Humanities, Social Sciences and Education
- Health Careers and Public Service
- Science, Engineering and Math
“Victoria College students are amazing, each with a goal and dream,” said Amy Mundy, executive director of the VC Foundation. “We want to know how their education and training path will shape their career track and future aspirations.”
The 2019 “What’s Your Story?” Scholarship winners were Amy Zarate, Alexandria Salinas, Christopher Sliger and Jamika Simmons.
For more information on contest guidelines and other VC scholarship opportunities, visit VictoriaCollege.edu/Scholarships or contact Prukop at 361-582-2419.
