VC seeking photos of Welder Center Annex, former Bernhard Electric Co. building

Victoria College is seeking historical photos or drawings from the public of the Welder Center Annex, which is directly behind the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St. in Victoria.
Submissions will be used to assist Victoria College in historic preservation of the building during upcoming renovation.
The annex was originally built in 1930 as the Bernhard Electric Co. building.
“Photos from 1930 to 1960 – especially of weddings and other events that took place at the nearby First Presbyterian Church that would have the Bernhard Electric Co. building in the background – or photos taken of the building from any angle would be useful,” said Sue Prudhomme, VC executive director of cultural affairs.
Hurricane Harvey destroyed the roof of the Welder Center Annex in 2017. The contents and interior sustained substantial water damage, resulting in mold and mildew. The roof was replaced in 2018, and community input into the future of the Welder Center Annex was compiled. Victoria College has completed mold remediation and is now proceeding with plans to rehabilitate the annex as office, rehearsal and performance space for events that overflow from the Welder Center.
Photos and drawings can be submitted by contacting Prudhomme at 361-485-8540 or at weldercenter@victoriacollege.edu.
