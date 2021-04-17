VC sophomore music students to perform in series of recitals

Victoria College sophomore students will perform music recitals through April 23.
Persephanie Cano, soprano, will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday at VC’s Johnson Symposium.
The final recital will be performed by violinists Marissa Partida and Michael Cano at 6 p.m. April 23 at the Johnson Symposium.
The recitals began Friday with Marina Lane, soprano, and Reagan Rodriquez, baritone. The recitals continued Saturday, with Muriel Cotman, pianist and organist, and Joshua Garcia, tenor.
“Our students have worked extremely hard this semester, and they are very excited about having the opportunity to perform for the public,” said David Means, Victoria College music professor.
Due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, guests will be required to wear a facial covering, have their temperatures taken and pass a health screening before entering the classroom. Social distancing will also be required.
Victoria College’s Johnson Symposium is located adjacent to the Allied Health Building near Entrance 8 on VC’s Main Campus, 2200 E. Red River St. in Victoria.
For more information on the event, contact David Means at 361-572-6425 or David.Means@VictoriaCollege.edu.
