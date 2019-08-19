Recent Calhoun High School graduate Kenzi Butcher was chosen from a list of candidates to sing the national anthem on July 30 at “VC Night at the Ballpark.”
The 18-year-old Butcher, who will be attending Victoria College in the fall, was selected after submitting a video of her singing the “Star-Spangled Banner” at a high school basketball game. On July 30, she performed the song before more than 800 baseball fans attending the Victoria Generals’ Texas Collegiate League game against the Brazos Valley Bombers at Riverside Stadium.
It was the third time Butcher had performed the national anthem before a game.
Butcher recently spoke with Victoria College Communications Specialist Coy Slavik about being selected to sing at the event.
Q: What was your reaction when you found out you were chosen to sing the national anthem at VC Night at the Ballpark?
A: I was very honored. I wasn’t sure I would win, but I was hopeful that I would. It was kind of a last-second thing.
Q: What kind of music do you like to perform?
A: I sing mostly Carrie Underwood, Adele, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, just about anything.
Q: Have you ever performed competitively?
A: Yes. We had a talent show at my high school, and I won all four years. I did try out for the Houston Rodeo contest and made it in the top five, but I wasn’t able to go into the final round because I previously planned a cruise that left the same day of the finals. It was a senior trip, so making a decision between the two events kind of hurt my heart.
Q: What do you plan on studying in college?
A: I want to get my Bachelor of Science degree and then attend dental school in San Antonio to become a dentist.
Q: Why did you choose to attend Victoria College?
A: I picked Victoria College so I could work part-time and be a college student closer to home. Everyone at VC is very helpful and caring, so I know my education experience will be very beneficial. I feel this will actually be the beginning of my adult life.
Q: How difficult is it to sing the “Star-Spangled Banner?”
A: It’s a very hard song, but I just kind of let it out.
Q: What do you enjoy most about singing?
A: I like to make people happy. I like to see peoples’ facial expressions.
Q: What does it mean to you to sing the “Star-Spangled Banner?”
A: I am very honored to sing the national anthem because I feel like I owe it to all the veterans who have fought for our freedom. What better gift to give than the gift God gave me.
