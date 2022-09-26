VC student recognized by Texas Workforce Commission as Scholar of the Year

Adrianna Almeda, 39, was one of six people recognized by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) as a Scholar of the Year for her academic achievement and skills acquired through TWC’s Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) program.
The recipients were honored at the AEL Fall Institute in Austin during Texas Adult Education and Family Literacy Week, which was celebrated statewide Sept. 18-24.
Almeda, a Ganado mother of three children, first enrolled in Victoria College’s adult education classes in 2020 to strengthen her math and literacy skills.
“I already had a son when I graduated from high school, so it was very difficult for me to go to college and raise a son,” said Almeda. “I went through a lot of obstacles through my life and was never able to go back to school, but I recently had the opportunity.”
Almeda said her children are the reason she jumped at the opportunity.
“My kids are my main priority. They’re the reason I do everything,” she said. “I wanted to better myself and teach them you should never quit.”
She must have taught them well, because she found her children offering some familiar advice when things started to get tough.
“I came home crying one day to my son and telling him I was ready to give up,” said Almeda “My son said, ‘You never gave up on anything, so you’re not about to give up now.’ As time went by, things got easier for me and I started enjoying my days at school.”
A few months later, Almeda was inducted into the National Adult Education Honor Society. The recognition made her proud and gave her the confidence to keep working toward her goal of working in the field of nursing.
Almeda enrolled in VC’s SAIL Program, which combines adult basic education with skills training. After completing the nurse aide class this summer, she plans to continue along the nursing pathway with the support of adult education while working as a nurse aide.
“We are so proud of Adrianna for being recognized by the Texas Workforce Commission as a Scholar of the Year,” said Tiffany Johnson, VC’s Adult Education director. “Her story exemplifies how adult education and literacy creates opportunities for our students, who may or may not have graduated from high school.”
Victoria College’s adult education and literacy courses are offered free to area residents through funding provided by TWC. The courses provide English language, math, reading and writing instruction to help students acquire the skills needed to succeed in the workforce, earn a high school equivalency or enter college or career training.
For more information, call 361-573-7323 or email AdultEducation@VictoriaCollege.edu.