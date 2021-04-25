VC student’s artwork featured by Texas Association of Schools of Art

Denisse Delacruz has an extra-personal connection with one of her favorite art pieces.
Delacruz’s “In Praise of Bacchus” painting is on display at Victoria College’s Spring 2021 Student Art Exhibition.
“Bacchus is the god of wine, and he is also known as Dionysus,” Delacruz said. “Apparently, my name means ‘follower of Dionysus.’ I also like this song called ‘In Praise of Bacchus.’ So it just all tied together.”
Delacruz also has another painting on display at the exhibit, which will run through April 29. She said “In Praise of Bacchus” was a long effort.
“I’ve been working on it since last year on and off,” Delacruz said. “But then there was an accident, and it fell and kind of scraped off the face. I had to redo the face about three times.”
Delacruz, 21, has been fascinated with art from an early age.
“I have been drawing since I was 1 year old,” Delacruz said. “I took art more seriously around third grade because of an art teacher I had. I had her again in high school, and she influenced me to keep pursuing art.”
Delacruz’s passion was rewarded recently with “In Praise of Bacchus” being featured in the 2021 Artovation Student Show hosted by the Texas Association of Schools of Art.
“I never thought my work would be in an exhibit,” Delacruz said. “Having my art featured by TASA is a great feeling.”
“I’m very happy, excited and proud that one of our students will be representing herself, and by extension VC, in such a large exhibition,” said VC art instructor Jason Valdez. “This is the first semester that I’ve had Denisse as a student, and she has shown tremendous dedication to her craft as both a draftsman and a painter. I’m looking forward to working with her again this coming fall in the Design I class.”
The 2021 Spring Student Art Exhibition can be viewed at VC’s Fine Arts Gallery on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 5 p.m. through April 29. Admission is free.
Due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, guests will be required to wear a facial covering, have their temperatures taken and pass a health screening before entering the Fine Arts Building. Social distancing will also be required.
Victoria College’s Fine Arts Gallery is in the Fine Arts Building on VC’s Main Campus, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria.
Victoria College offers a variety of art courses that accumulate college credits, including Art Appreciation, History of Art I and II, Painting I, Design I, Drawing I and II, and Ceramics I.
For more information about the exhibit or Victoria College’s art courses, call 361-573-3291.
