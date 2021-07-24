Victoria College students now have the opportunity to connect with companies hiring locally and across the country by filling out a Handshake profile.
Handshake is a social media platform that connects current students and alumni to employers. It allows companies to post positions that specifically target college students and new graduates.
“With Handshake, we are using technology to advance career opportunities and job placement for our students and alumni,” said Carol Marcengo-Stehling, VC lead academic advisor. “Handshake lets companies quickly connect with the VC community, allowing our graduates a chance to transition quicker from college to the workforce.”
Handshake, which Victoria College makes free for students and employers, also informs students about internship opportunities, allows students to receive direct messages from employers about new jobs and events, and provides student reviews of employers and jobs.
Students create a profile with their resume, portfolio and past experiences. They can then search the job board or sign up to receive notifications of jobs that fit their interests. They can also follow or apply for jobs of companies that interest them.
“An invitation to join Handshake has been emailed to all our current students as well as many alumni ,” Marcengo-Stehling said. “All they need to do to join Handshake is create an account.”
Victoria College alumni and students who have not received an email invitation to join Handshake can create an account by visiting Online Career Resources at VictoriaCollege.edu/CareerServices.
