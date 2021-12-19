VC students, employees participate in ‘Week of Giving’

Victoria College representatives pose in front of 42 turkey kits that were distributed to VC students on Nov. 17 and 18. Pictured from left are Jennifer Kent, VC president; Elaine Everett-Hensley, VC Student Life director; Chelsee Frank, VC Student Life support specialist; Bobby Cubriel, VC advising, counseling and support services director; Babette Lowe, VC dean of academic support and student success; and Ryndee Weishuhn, VC Student Life student worker.

 Contributed photo

Victoria College students and employees participated in a “Week of Giving” on Nov. 15-18 which included a Turkey Food Drive that resulted in 42 turkey kits being given to students.

Victoria College’s “Week of Giving,” which was coordinated by VC’s Student Life Department, kicked off on Nov. 15 with students and employees volunteering throughout the community. On Nov. 16, students and employees participated in “Random Acts of Kindness Day.” The turkey kits were distributed Nov. 17 and 18.

“It was a great opportunity for VC students and employees to give back to the community and help ensure 42 of our students had a good meal for Thanksgiving,” said Elaine Everett-Hensley, VC Student Life director.

Victoria College’s Student Life Department also stuck Post-it notes throughout VC’s Main Campus to encourage and motivate students.

