VC students, employees participate in ‘Week of Giving’

Victoria College students and employees participated in a “Week of Giving” on Nov. 15-18 which included a Turkey Food Drive that resulted in 42 turkey kits being given to students.
Victoria College’s “Week of Giving,” which was coordinated by VC’s Student Life Department, kicked off on Nov. 15 with students and employees volunteering throughout the community. On Nov. 16, students and employees participated in “Random Acts of Kindness Day.” The turkey kits were distributed Nov. 17 and 18.
“It was a great opportunity for VC students and employees to give back to the community and help ensure 42 of our students had a good meal for Thanksgiving,” said Elaine Everett-Hensley, VC Student Life director.
Victoria College’s Student Life Department also stuck Post-it notes throughout VC’s Main Campus to encourage and motivate students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.