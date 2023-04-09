VC Student Art Exhibit

Artwork by artist Emeree Montgomery, a Drawing II student.

 Contributed photo

Victoria College visual art students as well as art students from Victoria public schools will display their work during the Spring 2023 Student Art Exhibition from April 13-May 4 at VC’s Fine Arts Gallery.

 A reception will take will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday in the VC Fine Arts Gallery.

The gallery is in the Fine Arts Building on VC’s Main Campus, 2200 E. Red River St. in Victoria. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Admission is free. It is open to the public.

Victoria College offers a variety of art classes that earn college credits, including Art Appreciation, History of Art I and II, Design I, Drawing I and II, and Ceramics I.

For more information about the exhibit or Victoria College’s art classes, call 361-573-3291.