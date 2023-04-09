Victoria College visual art students as well as art students from Victoria public schools will display their work during the Spring 2023 Student Art Exhibition from April 13-May 4 at VC’s Fine Arts Gallery.
A reception will take will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday in the VC Fine Arts Gallery.
The gallery is in the Fine Arts Building on VC’s Main Campus, 2200 E. Red River St. in Victoria. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Admission is free. It is open to the public.
Victoria College offers a variety of art classes that earn college credits, including Art Appreciation, History of Art I and II, Design I, Drawing I and II, and Ceramics I.
For more information about the exhibit or Victoria College’s art classes, call 361-573-3291.