Five Victoria College students recently participated in the Texas Junior College Student Government Association State Conference held virtually through Zoom.
Victoria College’s Student Government Association, which is part of Region VI of the state SGA, was assigned the task of organizing the regional meeting. Victoria College SGA Vice President/Treasurer Lilly Hoskinson and Victoria College SGA Historian Yazen Hamdouah volunteered to be a part of the Region VI executive board for the conference, which was held on April 23-25.
Other Victoria College SGA members who participated in the conference were Danielle Love, parliamentarian; Jacob Evans, president; and Morgann Fetters, secretary.
“These students worked hard all year and still dedicated time to attend the virtual conference,” said Chelsee Frank, Victoria College student support specialist and SGA advisor. “They were all very excited to attend the actual conference in Galveston, but when COVID-19 hit, the students had to make the most of the virtual conference, and they did.”
About 200 students from around the state participated in the virtual conference.
