VC students to showcase artwork at fall exhibit

Victoria College visual art students will display their work during the Fall 2021 Student Art Exhibition from Nov. 11 to Dec. 9 at VC’s Fine Arts Gallery.
“We are excited to display some of the best paintings, drawings and sculptures created by our students and others from the community this semester,” said VC Art Instructor Jason Valdez. “We are impressed with the students’ creativity and are proud to showcase their talents for the public to view.”
The gallery, located in the Fine Arts Building on VC’s Main Campus at 2200 E. Red River St. in Victoria, will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 5 p.m.
Victoria College offers a variety of art classes that accumulate college credits, including Art Appreciation, History of Art I and II, Design I and II, Drawing I and II, Painting I, and Ceramics I.
For more information about the exhibit or Victoria College’s art classes, call 361-573-3291.
