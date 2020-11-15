VC students to showcase artwork at fall exhibit

Victoria College visual art students will display their work during the Fall 2020 Student Art Exhibition now through Dec. 10 at VC’s Fine Arts Gallery.
The exhibit, which opened Nov. 12, will also include work from students created during the spring 2020 semester.
“We’ll be exhibiting a mix of works that were created both on campus and remotely,” said VC Art Instructor Jason Valdez. “We wanted those students who took classes last semester to still have an opportunity to show their work. The quality of work remained high even though we were working remotely. The students were dedicated and willing to be flexible while still giving their full effort.”
The gallery will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays during the exhibit.
Victoria College offers a variety of art courses that accumulate college credits, including Art Appreciation, History of Art I and II, Painting I, Design I, Drawing I and II, and Ceramics I.
For more information about the exhibit or Victoria College’s art courses, call 361-573-3291.
The public is invited to view the exhibit. Due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, guests to all Victoria College facilities are required to wear a facial covering, have their temperatures taken and pass a health screening. Social distancing is also required.
