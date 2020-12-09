VC students, Victoria Civic Chorus to perform virtual Holiday Concert

The Victoria College Choir and Choraliers will combine with the Victoria Civic Chorus to perform a virtual Holiday Concert at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The performance, which will be conducted by Victoria College music instructor David Means, will feature popular and favorite holiday selections. The event is free and open to the public by going to VictoriaCollege.edu and finding the livestream link on the homepage.
“This will be a good chance for families to gather around the computer and enjoy a holiday performance by our talented students,” Means said.
For more information, call 361-573-3291.
