Registration for Victoria College’s traditional classes – those that lead to a degree, certificate or university transfer – will begin Monday for the interim, summer and fall semesters.
Classes offered during the interim session May 11-28 include Composition I, Federal Government, United States History and General Psychology.
VC will offer more than 130 courses during its Summer I and Summer II sessions. Among the classes to be offered are English, history, government, speech, biology, art, chemistry, math, music, sociology and Spanish.
VC’s Summer I session will be June 1-30. Several eight-week courses will also be offered from June 1-July 23. The Summer II session will be July 6 -Aug. 4.
Registration for fall courses will continue through 5 p.m. Aug. 20.
Payment plans are available for students enrolling in the summer or fall semesters. Students can also apply for financial aid and scholarships.
“Victoria College will assist those affected by the COVID-19 crisis as much as possible,” VC President David Hinds said. “VC is committed to this community and will continue to provide quality education and training opportunities through this trying time.”
Information on classes offered, registration dates, times and payments can be viewed at VictoriaColllege.edu/ClassSchedule.
Victoria College locations are currently closed to the public under orders of Gov. Greg Abbott, but eligible students can register online via the Pirate Portal any time registration is open. Students can also schedule a virtual meeting with an advisor to register for classes by visiting VictoriaCollege.edu/Advising.
Beginning on May 15, Victoria College offices will be closed on Fridays as well as on May 25 for Memorial Day and July 4 for Independence Day.
For more information, visit VictoriaCollege.edu/ClassSchedule or call VC’s Call Center at 361-573-3291.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.