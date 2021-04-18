Registration for Victoria College’s traditional classes – those that lead to a degree, certificate or university transfer – will begin Monday for the interim, summer and fall 2021 semesters.
Victoria College will continue to offer five instructional methods during the summer and fall semesters. For the fall, the number of face-to-face course offerings will increase to about 60 % from about 25 % in the spring.
Classes offered during the interim session May 10-27 include Composition I, Federal Government, United States History and General Psychology.
VC will offer more than 200 courses during its Summer I and Summer II sessions. Among the classes being offered are English, history, government, speech, biology, art, chemistry, math, music, sociology and Spanish.
VC’s Summer I session will be from June 1 -30. Several eight-week courses will also be offered from June 1 -July 22. The Summer II session will be July 5 - Aug. 3.
Registration for fall courses will continue through 5 p.m. Aug. 19.
Payment plans are available for students enrolling in the summer or fall semesters. Students can also apply for financial aid and scholarships.
Information on classes offered, registration dates, times and payments can be viewed at VictoriaColllege.edu/ClassSchedule.
Eligible students can register online via the Pirate Portal any time registration is open. Students can also schedule an in-person or virtual meeting with an advisor to register for classes by visiting VictoriaCollege.edu/Advising.
Beginning on May 14, Victoria College offices will be closed on Fridays as well as on May 31 for Memorial Day and July 4 for Independence Day.
For more information, visit VictoriaCollege.edu/ClassSchedule or call VC’s Call Center at 361-573-3291.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.