Victoria College will host a Domestic Violence Awareness Workshop at noon Oct. 16 at the Johnson Symposium, in the Allied Health Building on VC’s Main Campus.
The public is invited to attend the hour-long event, which will include a presentation by Mid-Coast Family Services’ Stefanie Thayer and Sarah Pritchard, and a prize raffle.
“Women and men can learn what constitutes domestic violence and get information on the resources available in this area,” said VC Counselor Melanie Gerdes.
Victoria College is observing Domestic Violence Awareness Month by tying purple ribbons around trees on its Main Campus. The ribbons feature different cards and some include the number for Mid-Coast Family Services’ 24-hour hotline.
Victoria College’s Main Campus is at 2200 E. Red River St. VC’s Allied Health Building can be accessed by taking the main entrance off Red River Street.
