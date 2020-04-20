Victoria College

The Victoria College board of trustees will meet virtually 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The board will discuss a new associate degree program, the college’s catalog and the 2020-21 student handbook. College President David Hinds will also give an update on college operations with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The board must approve the Computer Information Systems associate program before it can be approved by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, which is required for the program to be offered, college spokesman Darin Kazmir said.

The handbook needs to be published for the 2020-21 school year, and the board must approve it before college officials can move forward with the publication.

“We need the board approval for that process,” Kazmir said.

