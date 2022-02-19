Victoria College is accepting reservations for music scholarship auditions for band, choir and orchestra.
Auditions will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 23 in the Choir Room at VC’s Fine Arts Building. Participants will be able to audition in person, remotely via video conferencing, or by submitting a video audition.
Students who want to audition must make an appointment and audition during their assigned time. Appointments will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis.
To reserve an audition time, call 361-582-2530 or email Sandra.Drozd@VictoriaCollege.edu. For more information about VC’s music courses and scholarships, contact David Means at David.Means@VictoriaCollege.edu or 361-582-6425.
Victoria College’s Fine Arts Building is located between Entrances 6 and 7 at 2200 E. Red River Street in Victoria.
