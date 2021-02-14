VC to hold auditions for music scholarships on March 27, April 17

Victoria College will hold music scholarship auditions for band, choir and orchestra from 9 a.m. to noon on March 27 and April 17 in the Choir Room at VC’s Fine Arts Building.
Participants will be able to audition in person, remotely via video conferencing, or by submitting a video audition. Students who want to audition must make an appointment and come during their assigned time. Audition times will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis.
The music scholarships will be awarded for the 2021-22 school year. Students must enroll in an ensemble each semester to receive the award.
“We are fortunate at Victoria College to have excellent faculty and resources to help students continue their music education after high school,” said David Means, VC music professor. “We welcome students to come be part of our growing, outstanding music program and to come take advantage of the generous scholarship dollars we can give them.”
Students can schedule an audition time by calling 361-572-6425 or emailing David.Means@VictoriaCollege.edu.
Due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, students will be required to wear a facial covering, have their temperatures taken and pass a health screening before entering the classroom. Social distancing will also be required.
Victoria College’s Fine Arts Building is between Entrances 6 and 7 at 2200 E. Red River St. in Victoria.
