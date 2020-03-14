Victoria College will hold music scholarship auditions starting at 9 a.m. March 28 and April 18 in the Choir Room at VC’s Fine Arts Building.
Students must make appointments and come during their assigned times. Audition times will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis.
The auditions will be for band, choir and orchestra, and will determine the music scholarships awarded for 2020-21. All students must enroll in an ensemble each semester to receive the award.
“We are fortunate at Victoria College to have excellent faculty and resources to help students continue their music education after high school,” said David Means, VC music professor. “We welcome students to come be part of our growing, outstanding music program, and come take advantage of the generous scholarship dollars we can give them.”
Students can schedule an audition time by calling 361-572-6425 or emailing SandraDrozd@VictoriaCollege.edu.
For more information, email David.Means@VictoriaCollege.edu.
Victoria College’s Fine Arts Building is located between Entrances 6 and 7 at 2200 E. Red River St. in Victoria.
