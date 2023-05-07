Some 230 students are expected to participate in Victoria College’s 98th annual commencement exercises at 10 a.m. May 13 at the Victoria Fine Arts Center.
An invocation will be led by Alexis Torres Rodriguez, of Victoria. Katelyn Marie Ellis, of Hallettsville and Micheal Shane Wise Jr., of Victoria, will be the student speakers.
Tickets are required to attend the ceremony. Each graduate is allotted five tickets. Additionally, a livestream will be available at VictoriaCollege.edu.
The Victoria Fine Arts Center is at 1002 Sam Houston Drive.
For more information on VC’s graduation ceremonies or how to purchase commencement photos, call 361-573-3291 or visit VictoriaCollege.edu/Graduation.