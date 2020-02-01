VC to hold Nursing Pathways Info Nights at Main Campus, Hallettsville on Feb. 5

Victoria College will hold Nursing Pathways Info Nights from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at VC’s Main Campus and at VC’s Zelda L. Allen School of Nursing in Hallettsville.
The free event will inform potential students on nursing pathways, including nurse aide, vocational nursing and professional nursing. The sessions will also cover prerequisite changes, curriculum changes, admission requirements, estimated tuition and financial assistance, with a spotlight on VC’s Vocational Nursing Program.
Victoria College’s Vocational Nursing Program is fully approved by the Texas Board of Nursing. The one-year program is offered in Gonzales, Cuero, Hallettsville and Victoria.
Successful completion of the program will enable students to apply to take the National Licensure Exam for Practical Nurses (NCLEXPN). Satisfactory achievement on the examination will qualify for licensure as a vocational nurse.
Victoria College’s Main Campus is located at 2200 E. Red River Street in Victoria. VC’s Zelda L. Allen School of Nursing is located at 1410 N. Texana Street, in Hallettsville.
For more information, call 361-582-3346 or email Frances.Vasquez@VictoriaCollege.edu.
