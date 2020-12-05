VC to hold virtual Student Music Recital on Dec. 7

David Means

 Contributed by Victoria College

Victoria College will hold a virtual, end-of-the-semester Student Music Recital from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday.

The event is free and open to the public by going to VictoriaCollege.edu and finding the livestream link on the homepage.

The recital will feature 18 Victoria College music majors, including voice, piano, euphonium, trumpet, string bass, viola and violin students. They will be assisted at the piano by retired Victoria College music professor Marylynn Fletcher.

“Our students have worked extremely hard this semester, and they are very excited about having the opportunity to perform for the public,” said David Means, Victoria College music professor.

For more information on the event, contact David Means at 361-572-6425 or David.Means@VictoriaCollege.edu.

