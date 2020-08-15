Three longtime Victoria College faculty members will be honored with the title of professor emeritus by VC’s Board of Trustees.
Retiring mathematics instructors Dan Murphy and Diana Pagel will receive the honor along with former English instructor Morris Azbill. The board approved all three being honored at its March 23 meeting.
Victoria College established the Professor Emeritus Program in 2011 to recognize VC professors who are retiring or have retired, have served as a full-time faculty member for at least 15 years, and have made significant contributions to the college’s educational mission and goals.
Murphy taught at Victoria College for 19 years and was awarded VC’s Distinguished Teaching Award in 2011.
“Dan was my high school geometry teacher, so I know first-hand of his skills in the classroom,” said Cindy Buchholz, VC’s vice president of instruction. “He always remained positive and supportive of students and their math anxiety.”
Pagel was also a recipient of VC’s Distinguished Teaching Award in 2013 and taught for 27 years at Victoria College before recently retiring.
“Diana’s passion for student success has never wavered,” Buchholz said. “She tutored students when she wasn’t teaching, and will continue to teach and tutor students, because it is an integral part of who she is.”
Azbill served Victoria College for 39 years, including a period as chair of the Humanities Department.
“Throughout his tenure at Victoria College, he helped many students improve their writing, and many faculty members became better teachers,” Buchholz said. “I can attest to both because Morris taught me English at VC, and he was my mentor as a faculty member.”
