Victoria College has scheduled a “Commencement Week” for Aug. 17-24 to honor VC’s nearly 400 spring 2020 graduates.
Victoria College’s commencement ceremonies to honor the graduates have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want to make sure our graduates get the recognition they deserve for persevering through the coronavirus outbreak and finishing the semester,” said Madelyne Tolliver, VC registrar. “They overcame numerous challenges and earned the right to celebrate their accomplishments.”
“Commencement Week” will kick off Monday with the display of yard signs at VC’s Main Campus congratulating the graduates. The spring 2020 graduates and their families and friends can come to VC’s Main Campus on Aug. 17-21 to pose for photos with the yard signs.
“The graduates will be able to take the yard signs home and proudly display them at their homes,” Tolliver said. “Graduates will also be able to watch a special recorded message by Victoria College President Jennifer Kent.”
Graduates can pick up their yard signs, a free gift from Victoria College and a keepsake Commencement program beginning at noon Aug. 24 at VC’s Welcome Center. A photo ID will be required.
“I worked so hard to get to this point in my life,” said Yazen Hamoudah, who earned his Associate of Science degree this spring. “The yard signs are great. Even though our ceremony was postponed, at least we will have something to remember it with.”
The spring 2020 graduates are also invited to walk the stage for the 2021 Commencement.
Graduates can get more information on “Commencement Week” by calling 361-573-3291.
