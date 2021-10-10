VC to host Domestic Violence Awareness Workshops

Victoria College will host a Domestic Violence Awareness Month Workshop from 12:15 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 20 in Meeting Rooms A-D at the Student Center on VC’s Main Campus.
The public is invited to attend the free event, which will include a presentation by Mid-Coast Family Services’ Beth Svetlik as well as an awareness activity and a prize raffle.
A virtual workshop presented by Mid-Coast Family Service’s Te’Aaron Harvey will be streamed at bit.ly/3ENbNKK from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Oct. 20.
“Participants will learn what constitutes domestic violence and get information on the resources available in this area,” said VC Licensed Professional Counselor Melanie Gerdes.
Victoria College is observing Domestic Violence Awareness Month by tying purple ribbons around trees on its Main Campus. The ribbons feature different cards that present important information and statistics related to the impact of domestic violence.
Victoria College’s Main Campus is at 2200 E. Red River St. VC’s Student Center can be accessed by taking the Main Entrance off Red River Street.
