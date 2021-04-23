VC to host Faculty Violin Recital on April 24

A Faculty Violin Recital featuring Melissa Balli, Victoria College Assistant Professor of Music, will be performed at 6 p.m. Saturday at VC’s Johnson Symposium.
The recital will include works by Mozart, J.S. Bach, Faure and Saint-Saens.
“As musicians, we are blessed with the experience of reliving history through the composer’s music,” Balli said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to expose the community and our students to some incredible pieces.”
The event can be viewed via livestream at https://bit.ly/3fMxd0A.
Marylynn Fletcher, professor emeritus will collaborate on piano.
