The Victoria Generals are offering a free ticket night, compliments of Victoria College, on Thursday, for the team’s Texas Collegiate League baseball game against the Acadiana Cane Cutters at Riverside Stadium.
Victoria College is inviting the community to attend the game free of charge and participate in the 14th Annual VC Night at the Ballpark.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a tailgate party featuring free hot dogs, drinks and giveaways.
The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
There will be opportunities during the game for fans to win prizes. Fans must register for the contests during the tailgate party, which will end at 6:45 p.m.
Tickets are available at the Welcome Center, Student Center, Museum of the Coastal Bend on VC’s Main Campus, the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, and VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
For more information on the event, call 361-573-3291, ext. 3240, or email Ida.Sanders @VictoriaCollege.edu.