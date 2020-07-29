Victoria College will host a parade in honor of out-going president David Hinds.
The parade will begin at 4:15 p.m. Thursday at entrance 9 of the college’s main campus to celebrate Hinds’ five years as the college's president.
Hinds announced his retirement late last year and his last day is the end of August. Hinds oversaw the college’s efforts through Hurricane Harvey and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The college board hired Jennifer Kent as the sixth president of the college earlier this month.
