Victoria College is offering two new business courses this summer, including an Active Listening Lunch & Learn and a Conflict Resolution course.
The Active Listening Lunch & Learn will cover techniques for becoming an active listener and learning specific communication behaviors that enhance the capacity to listen and empower participants to be fully present in conversations by giving verbal and nonverbal feedback that encourages positive feedback. The course will be facilitated by Woodrow Wilson Wagner and will be offered from 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. June 13, 27, and July 11. The course fee is $85 and includes all materials and lunch.
Conflict Resolution will be facilitated by Geoffrey Tordt and will cover how differences of opinion can quickly escalate into an out-and-out battle. This course will provide strategies to move from conflict to collaboration, including effectively neutralizing negativity, hostility, passiveness and aggression. Participants will learn to utilize their natural skills to develop techniques that work for them. The course will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 21-29 on Wednesdays and Thursdays. The course fee is $115 and includes all materials.
The deadline to register for either course is noon Monday. The courses will take place in the Conference and Education Center, Room 302, of VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
For more information on these courses or others offered by VC’s Workforce & Continuing Education Department, call 361-582-2528, email WCE@VictoriaCollege.edu, or visit VictoriaCollege.edu/WCE.