Victoria College will offer a ceramics class for beginners on Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 7 to July 28 at VC’s Main Campus.
The classes will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and will be held in Room 113 of Victoria College’s Fine Arts Studio. The cost for the class is $200. Santa Rosa Pottery owner Gerry Barnhard will teach the course.
Students must furnish their own clay and tools. Pottery toolkits are available at Victoria College’s Bookstore, located on VC’s Main Campus. Clay will be available for purchase during the first class. Students should bring towels, a small bucket for water and an apron.
Victoria College’s Main Campus is at 2200 E. Red River St. in Victoria.
To register or get more information, call 361-582-2528 or email AskCE@VictoriaCollege.edu.
