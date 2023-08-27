Victoria College will offer a construction site safety technician course Sept. 12-Dec. 7 from 6-10 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
The course is designed for industry safety professionals, company safety officers, current site safety coordinators, or foremen seeking to improve safety knowledge and skills. Basic safety, field safety, and safety technology will be covered.
The registration fee is $1,000, and all course materials, including textbooks, are provided. The deadline to register is noon Sept. 5.
For more information or to register, contact Victoria College’s Workforce & Continuing Education Department at 361-582-2528 or email WCE@VictoriaCollege.edu.