Victoria College will offer a Hobby Welding class from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. April 22 and 29 at the Liberty Street Industrial Training Center, 1404 N. Liberty St.
“We’re offering this course in response to students who have indicated they are interested in taking up welding, not as a career, but for personal projects,” said Mary Hardy, VC’s program coordinator for Workforce & Continuing Education.
The hands-on training class will cover the basics of welding, including safety measures, basic oxyfuel cutting, stick welding, and mig welding. No experience is necessary.
The cost for the class is $375 and includes all supplies. Students must wear boots, jeans, and long-sleeved shirt.
The deadline to register is noon Monday.
For more information on this course and others offered by VC’s Workforce & Continuing Education Department, call 361-582-2528, email WCE@VictoriaCollege.edu, or visit VictoriaCollege.edu/WCE.