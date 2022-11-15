Victoria College will offer a Core Curriculum: Introductory Craft Skills course from 6 to 10 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 3-Feb. 9 in Room 223 of the Industrial Training Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
The class is mandatory for anyone wanting to register for an industrial trades job-training class at Victoria College.
The cost for the course is $365 and includes all course materials. Financial aid and scholarships are available.
The Introductory Craft Skills course is common for all NCCER training and is required for NCCER Certification for all Level 1 courses including carpentry, electrical; heating, ventilation and air conditioning; millwright; plumbing; power line worker; scaffolding; and welding. No prior experience is necessary.
The course provides an introduction to basic safety, construction math, hand tools, power tools, blueprints, basic rigging, communication skills and basic employability skills. Following successful completion of the class, NCCER certification and a certificate of completion will be awarded.
Victoria College’s Emerging Technology Complex is at 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria.
Victoria College’s Gonzales Center will also offer the course on Jan. 3-Feb. 9.
For more information on the course or to register, contact Victoria College’s Workforce & Continuing Education Department at 361-582-2528 or email WCE@VictoriaCollege.edu.