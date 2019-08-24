Victoria College is offering a three-part Leadership Series beginning Sept. 12.
Each session of the series will be from 8 a.m. to noon in Room 302 of the Conference & Education Center at Victoria College’s Emerging Technology Complex, located, 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria.
The cost of the entire series is $300. Individual sessions are $115.
The first session, “Essentials of Leadership,” simulates a day in the life of a typical leader. Participants will assume the role of the leader and interact with their supervisors and peers as they navigate the course practicing effective interaction skills.
The series will continue on Oct. 10 with “Resolving Conflict.” Participants will learn how to recognize signs of escalating conflict and take appropriate action.
“Creating a Service Culture” will conclude the series on Nov. 14. The course will help participants identify barriers to service excellence and provide them with five leadership practices to create a service culture.
The deadline to register noon Aug. 30. To register or for more information, call 361-582-2528 or email AskCE@victoriacollege.edu.
