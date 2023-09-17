Victoria College is offering a Warehouse Vehicle Operations course Oct. 17-26 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-10 p.m. at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
This course will provide safety and operational training as well as hands-on practice in the use of forklifts, order pickers, reach trucks and tuggers in a mock warehouse training environment. Instruction will cover vehicle types and the specific aspects of each; health and safety related to the operation of each type of equipment; how to perform pre-user checks; maneuvering exercises; driving; testing vehicle controls; lifting loads; operator risk assessment; and safe operating procedures.
Students who successfully complete the course will be qualified in the operation of forklifts, order pickers, reach trucks and tuggers.
The cost for the class is $350 and includes all course materials. The deadline to register is noon Oct. 9.
For more information or to register, contact Victoria College’s Workforce & Continuing Education Department at 361-582-2528 or email WCE@VictoriaCollege.edu.